LIBERTY HILL, Texas (KXAN) — A cement truck overturned Tuesday near Liberty Hill High School and shut down State Highway 29 for around two hours, the Texas Department of Transportation said.

Traffic Advisory: SH 29 closed just west of Liberty Hill High School due to overturned cement truck. Location is about two miles west of Loop 332/CR 200.Consider alternatives until cleared. #atxtraffic — TxDOT Austin (@TxDOTAustin) October 5, 2021

The truck wrecked about two miles west of Loop 332 and County Road 200, TxDOT said. The road runs through the middle of town. The agency tweeted the advisory about the crash at 10:06 a.m.

TxDOT said the road reopened at 12:04 p.m.