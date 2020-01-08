CapMetro riders complain of congestion and long wait times with new MetroRail schedule

MetroRail passengers said the train has been shoulder-to-shoulder during rush hour since CapMetro altered schedule times. (Courtesy: Alex Caprariello)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Commuters utilizing the CapMetro Red Line have experienced longer-than-normal wait times and overly-congested cars as they adapt to the new schedule implemented on Sunday.

Commuters riding the rail on Tuesday said they were thrown off by the changes to the schedule and it led to busy rides during rush hour for the past two days.

CapMetro Vice President of Rail Operations David Dech reported three trains were standing room only on Monday, referring to two trains during the morning commute and one train in the afternoon.

CapMetro officials said they plan to investigate and research ridership data to figure out how they can improve the current system and schedule for commuters.

The MetroRail schedule was altered and departure times were recently spread out to comply with Positive Train Control standards, a federal mandate that uses technology to regulate rail traffic to protect passengers.

CapMetro said PTC-related construction will continue through 2020.

Alex Caprariello will have more on this story on KXAN News at 9 and 10 p.m.