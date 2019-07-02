CapMetro is still running on Fourth of July and offering free rides

AUSTIN (KXAN) — With a number of events and activities going on for Fourth of July in Austin, people may want to avoid driving and dealing with trying to find parking. Capital Metro is encouraging those people to use public transportation and as an added incentive is offering free rides after 5 p.m.

Capital Metro buses will be running on a Saturday-level service, but MetroRail will not operate. MetroRapid routes 801 and 803 will run until 2:30 a.m. and MetroExpress routes will run from 4 p.m. until midnight. People can plan and pay for their trips online or on the Capital Metro app.

How to get home after the fireworks

Map of Capital Metro bus stops (Capital Metro photo)

The fireworks and concert at Auditorium Shores begins at 8:30 p.m. Afterward, Capital Metro says people heading home can find bus stops here:

Those heading north should walk across the South First Street bridge and go to bus stops at Fourth Street and Lavaca Street.

Those heading south can find bus stops at the corner of South Congress Avenue and Barton Springs Road.

Those heading down South Congress or east of Interstate 35 can go to bus stops on Riverside Drive near South Congress Avenue.

Those going southwest can find stops along Barton Springs Road between South First Street and Riverside Drive.

Bus detours

Between 7 p.m. and 11 p.m., the following routes will be detoured because of road closures: