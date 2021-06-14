CapMetro expanding pickup service to Dessau neighborhood part of Project Connect

AUSTIN (KXAN) — One of Project Connect’s first implementations begins Tuesday in the Dessau neighborhood, Capital Metro said.

The transit company is expanding its Pickup by CapMetro service to the north Austin neighborhood, “fulfilling an important component of the Project Connect system.”

Transit officials said even before Project Connect was passed by voters in November 2020, they were working toward making its services more accessible. Launching the service in the Dessau area was just the first step in putting things into motion.

“Our team is working tirelessly to implement the transit system Austinites approved,” said Randy Clarke, CapMetro CEO, “and launching Pickup Dessau is an early first step in keeping that promise.”

For now, the pickup service is available on weekdays from 7 a.m. – 7 p.m. In August, it will expand to include Saturdays from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. It’s a handicap-accessible service, and it’ll pick customers up in 15 minutes or less.

For those with smartphones, rides can be booked via the Pickup by CapMetro app. For those who don’t use the app, rides can be booked by dialing 512-369-6200. A one-way ride costs $1.25, the same fare as a single ride on MetroBus or MetroRapid, CapMetro says.

Kids 18 and younger ride for free, and kids 10 or younger need an adult with them to ride. Single-day, 7-day and 31-day passes will also cover the cost of the ride, too.

CapMetro began piloting the service in 2017.