Capital Metro to Start Construction on New Norwood Transit Center

AUSTIN (KXAN) — CapMetro will break ground Monday on a new transit center in the Norwood Walmart Parking lot. Through cooperation from Walmart, CapMetro is renovating the existing bus stop at that location.

The bus stop will close on Sunday, but there will be temporary bus stops during the construction process on Norwood Park Blvd. and directly across from the Goodwill.

Improvements include more shelter and seating, more shade protection, digital signage and security cameras. Improvement priority to the stop was determined by a customer survey conducted by CapMetro.

The center is scheduled to open in late 2019.