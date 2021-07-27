Capital Metro shares details on rail lines that will connect several Austin areas to airport

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Capital Metro is kicking off a series of public meetings on Tuesday that will run through August 5 for the Orange and Blue Line projects.

The two light rail tracks will connect north, south and east Austin to the Austin-Bergstrom International Airport.

Tuesday’s virtual meeting will be all about the 8.2 mile blue line, which will run from Republic Square to the airport. Project Connect team members are also expected to discuss the updates with neighbors.

Capital Metro is kicking off a series of public meetings on Tuesday that will run through August 5 for the Orange and Blue Line projects (Courtesy of CapMetro)

The line is expected to run under downtown’s Fourth and Trinity streets and cross Lady Bird Lake on a new transit bridge.

In conjunction with the two-hour virtual meetings, Capital Metro also launched an “on-demand virtual open house,” releasing design details on both lines as well as opportunities for residents to leave their feedback about the plans.

Blue line updates include drilling has been done for nine out of 10 borings for the subway tunnel. Noise and vibration investigations are currently underway, according to the latest documents.

According to documents released Tuesday, 10 stations are planned along the route, with service roughly every 10 minutes.

The project is currently in it’s environmental phase, which is expected to last through 2022.

You can register for the meeting and view all other upcoming meetings here.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.