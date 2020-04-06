CAMPO to hold online meetings in April

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Members of the Transportation Policy Board for the Capital Area Metropolitan Planning Organization have changed their April meetings and open houses to online and call-in forums.

On Monday, April 6, the board will hold a online public hearing for the 2021-2024 Transportation Improvement Program (TIP) and the 2045 Regional Transportation Plan (RTP).

You can sign up to speak by 10 a.m. Monday by calling 512-215-8225 or emailing comments@campotexas.org.

Here’s a link to the site with more information.

CAMPO will also host online open houses every day from April 13 to April 16.