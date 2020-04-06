CAMPO to hold online meetings in April

Traffic

by: KXAN Staff

Posted: / Updated:
Austin skyline_346535

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Members of the Transportation Policy Board for the Capital Area Metropolitan Planning Organization have changed their April meetings and open houses to online and call-in forums.

On Monday, April 6, the board will hold a online public hearing for the 2021-2024 Transportation Improvement Program (TIP) and the 2045 Regional Transportation Plan (RTP).

You can sign up to speak by 10 a.m. Monday by calling 512-215-8225 or emailing comments@campotexas.org.

Here’s a link to the site with more information.

CAMPO will also host online open houses every day from April 13 to April 16.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Austin-Travis County

More Austin-Travis County News

Coronavirus Resources

More Coronavirus Resources

Trending Stories

Don't Miss