NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas (KXAN) — A bus carrying over 40 adult passengers was involved in a crash along with several other vehicles on Farm-to-Market road 306 in New Braunfels on Tuesday morning.

New Braunfels Police say none of the people on the bus were injured, however, two people in the other vehicles were taken to the hospital.

NBP report northbound I-35 and Highway 46 are closed due to the crash and significant delays are expected. Drivers should find alternate routes.