AUSTIN (KXAN) — A portion of Burnet Road in north Austin is closed after a shooting, the Austin Police Department said Tuesday.
APD is investigating the shooting near Burnet Road and Esperanza Crossing, about a block southeast of The Domain shopping center.
The Austin Transportation Department sent a tweet about the road closure at 4:25 p.m. and said to “avoid the area and expect delays.”
Austin-Travis County EMS said a teenager suffered serious injuries, but the injuries aren’t expected to be life-threatening.
