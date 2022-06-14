AUSTIN (KXAN) — A portion of Burnet Road in north Austin is closed after a shooting, the Austin Police Department said Tuesday.

APD is investigating the shooting near Burnet Road and Esperanza Crossing, about a block southeast of The Domain shopping center.

APD is investigating a shooting Tuesday in north Austin near the intersection of Burnet Road and Esperanza Crossing near The Domain shopping center. (KXAN photo/Frank Martinez)

APD is investigating a shooting Tuesday in north Austin near the intersection of Burnet Road and Esperanza Crossing near The Domain shopping center. (KXAN photo/Frank Martinez)

APD is investigating a shooting Tuesday in north Austin near the intersection of Burnet Road and Esperanza Crossing near The Domain shopping center. (KXAN photo/Frank Martinez)

APD is investigating a shooting Tuesday in north Austin near the intersection of Burnet Road and Esperanza Crossing near The Domain shopping center. (KXAN photo/Frank Martinez)

APD is investigating a shooting Tuesday in north Austin near the intersection of Burnet Road and Esperanza Crossing near The Domain shopping center. (KXAN photo/Frank Martinez)

APD is investigating a shooting Tuesday in north Austin near the intersection of Burnet Road and Esperanza Crossing near The Domain shopping center. (KXAN photo/Frank Martinez)

APD is investigating a shooting Tuesday in north Austin near the intersection of Burnet Road and Esperanza Crossing near The Domain shopping center. (KXAN photo/Frank Martinez)

The Austin Transportation Department sent a tweet about the road closure at 4:25 p.m. and said to “avoid the area and expect delays.”

Austin-Travis County EMS said a teenager suffered serious injuries, but the injuries aren’t expected to be life-threatening.

We will have more information on the situation as it becomes available.