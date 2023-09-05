Editor’s Note: The above video shows the scene of the investigation into an officer-involved shooting in Buda Sept. 5.

BUDA, Texas (KXAN) – Buda Police shut down northbound traffic Tuesday morning on the access road of Interstate 35 near the McDonalds and Chevron at the Main Street crossing.

According to a 6 a.m. social media post, Buda Police said officers were working an investigation and said it was active scene.

The Hays County Sheriff’s Office confirmed to KXAN there is an investigation into an officer-involved shooting underway.

Officer-involved shooting investigation underway in Buda Sept. 5, 2023 (KXAN Photo/Todd Bailey)

Police asked drivers to use alternate routes and avoid the area if possible.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.