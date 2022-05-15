AUSTIN (KXAN) — A person was found dead next to the road Sunday near the U.S. Highway 290 ramp from East Anderson Lane and U.S. Highway 183, medics said.

Austin-Travis County EMS tweeted at 4:48 p.m. that it didn’t know if the person sustained some kind of trauma or was otherwise medical-related, and that law enforcement was investigating.

The Texas Department of Transportation said southbound US 183 is closed after the Cameron Road exit due to a crash. Traffic is detouring to the frontage road at that exit. The southbound ramp from I-35 to US-183 is also closed.

KXAN has reached out to both the Texas Department of Public Safety and the Austin Police Department for more details. We will update this story once more information becomes available.