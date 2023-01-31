AUSTIN (KXAN) — Authorities have shut down roads, overpasses and flyovers due to the winter weather that has arrived in the Austin area.

If you MUST drive: slow down, increase following distance, don’t slam on brakes, steer in the direction of the slide if one occurs, stay in your vehicle if you crash.

Major roads that are impacted or closed right now include 183A Toll in Cedar Park, I-35 and SH 45 flyover in south Austin, and SH 130 proper at Gattis School Road.

Here’s a running list of closures in Central Texas:

Tuesday closures, road conditions

3:09 a.m.: Travis County Sheriff’s Office closed the Howard Lane bridge in the 5400 block due to ice.

3:09 a.m.: Travis County Sheriff’s Office closed SH 130 proper at Gattis School Road due to ice.

4:26 a.m.: Austin-Travis County EMS says that most elevated roadways are iced over.

4:37 a.m.: Austin Fire Department said crews were on scene of six traffic accidents relating to icing on the roadways. There have been 19 traffic accident responses since midnight.

4:46 a.m.: AFD: Current area with significant issue is I-35 and SH 45 flyover in south Austin. Multiple vehicles reported to be in collisions or stuck on the flyovers due to ice.

5:34 a.m.: Cedar Park Police: 183A Toll in Cedar Park closed due to ice.

5:37 a.m.: Lago Vista Police are reporting that ALL bridges and elevated roadways are iced over. Stay off the roads unless it’s an emergency.

You can check current traffic alerts in the traffic category of KXAN.com or the Austin-Travis County Traffic Report page online.

For traffic alerts and conditions for the whole state, you can view TxDOT’s map online.

There’s also an ongoing list of cancellations and delays at Austin-Bergstrom Airport available to view online.

This list will continue to be updated.