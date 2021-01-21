Bike rider killed in north Austin hit-and-run crash identified by police

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin police has identified the man killed in a hit-and-run crash on Jan. 10 on East Anderson Lane.

APD says Elgin Earl Lahrmann was riding a bike eastbound in the middle lane on the street when a black sedan hit him from behind. The sedan left the scene, police say. The crash occurred in the 1000 block of East Anderson Lane, between Interstate 35 and Cameron Road in north Austin.

Austin-Travis County EMS took Lahrmann to Dell Seton Medical Center at the University of Texas for treatment but he died five days later, police say.

Police say they continue to investigate the crash, and if anyone knows anything about what happened, they should call APD’s vehicular homicide unit at 512-974-4424.

This is the fourth deadly crash on Austin roadways this year, and they’ve led to four deaths. At this time in 2020, there were four traffic deaths in the city.