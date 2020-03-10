Live Now
Ben White Boulevard reopened at Congress Avenue after rollover crash in south Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A rollover crash on eastbound U.S. 290 and Ben White Boulevard has now been cleared, so traffic is moving again at Congress Avenue on Tuesday afternoon.

ATCEMS transported two patients after they became entrapped following a crash. One patient was transported with serious injuries and the other was transported with potentially serious injuries.

According to TxDOT, crews detoured traffic to the frontage road and Congress Avenue.

Drivers should expect delays in the area.

KXAN will update this developing story as more information becomes available.

