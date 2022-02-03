Avoid the area: Icy conditions close I-35 near Georgetown

GEORGETOWN (KXAN) — Police have blocked off a very icy stretch of I-35 just before Georgetown.

Traffic in the northbound lanes is being detoured off the interstate at exit 259B. Traffic can then take the access road about half a mile away before entering the interstate again.

Georgetown Police said it was working multiple wrecks on the highway and asked people to avoid both north and southbound lanes.

“The roads are not safe to drive on,” Georgetown Police tweeted.

I-35 heading north near Georgetown is shutdown. Traffic being rerouted off the interstate at exit 259B. Be careful. Very icy conditions north of Austin. More updates on @KXAN_News pic.twitter.com/7sIfFtir0o — Nabil Brent Remadna KXAN (@RemadnaKXAN) February 3, 2022

A tractor-trailer was stalled on a bridge on I-35.

As temperatures drop, roads are becoming very icy once again, so avoid the area.