Austin’s ‘high-injury’ roadways set to receive makeovers

Austin Transportation identified 13 roadway sections that are “high-injury” based off crash data from the last five years. (Austin Transportation Department)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Transportation Department plans on making improvements to the city’s high-crash roadways.

In a release sent Tuesday, the department said it analyzed crash data from the last five years and identified 13 roadway sections in the city to be “high-injury.”

According to Austin Transportation, 350 people were seriously injured or killed in the last five years along those roadway sections.

Parts of Lamar Boulevard, Burnet Road, Parmer Lane and Pleasant Valley Road are just a few streets that made the list.

The department said it plans to install “effective, low-cost” solutions along these sections including new signage, street lighting, redone road markings and updated traffic signals cycles and left-turn lanes.

Improvements will depend on each roadway’s specific needs, but some plans are already in the works, the department said.

Traffic signals will be updated on Slaughter Lane, Pleasant Valley Road and Cameron Road first, according to Austin Transportation.

Austin Transportation’s list of high-injury roadways can be found online.