Austin transportation leaders look to early 2021 for Burnet Road Corridor improvements to start

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin’s Corridor Program Office is working to improve around two and-a-half miles of Burnet Road from U.S. 183 to MoPac Expressway.

Improvements include traffic signal upgrades, turn lane modifications, bus stop improvements in partnership with Capital Metro, raised median islands, upgrade to the drainage system and pavement work which the city said will improve safety and mobility along the corridor.

“It’s really a multimodal approach but safety is always going to be at the forefront of what we’re doing and why we’re constructing these improvements,” said Dea Crichton, a communication specialist with the city’s corridor program office.

The first construction project will begin in early 2021 at the intersection of Braker Lane and Burnet Road. The city will construct shared-use paths to accommodate pedestrians and bicyclists in the area.

Rendering of Braker Lane/Burnet Road intersection (Source: Austin Corridor Program Office)

Those with the Corridor Program Office said the reason they are focusing on this shared-use path improvement first is because Austin FC’s $260 million stadium is slated to open in spring 2021.

Corridor Program Office said they also plan to improve the area between Koenig Lane and White Horse Trail.

Improvements here include upgraded traffic signals at Koenig Lane and Romeria Drive, new Pedestrian Hybrid Beacon at White Rock Drive and additional right turn lanes in the area.

They also plan to convert the acceleration lane to pedestrian landscape in front of Lamar Middle School. Construction on these improvements and more are expected to begin fall 2021.

Rendering of Kornig Lane to White Horse Trail (Source: Austin Corridor Program Office)

“We are doing what we said we were going to do and that’s much-needed safety and mobility improvements,” Crichton said.

Thursday, the transportation department will host a virtual event to update the public called Coffee on the Couch, and those interested in learning more can join the virtual conversation starting at 9 a.m.