Austin traffic deaths in 2020 more than double than this time in 2019

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The 17th death in Austin traffic crashes this year was reported by Austin police Thursday, and at this time last year, there had only been seven.

Vincent Laroy Cleveland, 50, was a passenger in a 2007 Mitsubishi Eclipse when the driver of a Ford pickup broadsided the car Feb. 4 in the 1200 block of East Rundberg Lane.

Cleveland was taken to Ascension Seton Medical Center – Austin after the crash. After six days in the hospital, Cleveland died as a result of his injuries, APD says.

APD says it doesn’t appear impairment or speed were factors in the crash.

This is the 16th fatal traffic crash in Austin this year. In those crashes, 17 people have died. At this time last year, there were seven traffic deaths.

