Austin ticketing and towing vehicles parked in bike-only lanes

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Watch where you leave your car!

Austin Transportation has started assigning parking enforcement officers to ticket and tow vehicles that are illegally parked in designated bike-only lanes.

The city says that parking in bike-only lanes encourages cyclists to enter regular travel lanes, which greatly increases their chances of a deadly or serious crash.

Fines for obstructing a bike-only lane can be up to $300 and the cost to redeem a towed vehicle the same day of impoundment is around $193.

“Keeping our bike lanes clear makes our streets safer for both cyclists and motorists alike,” said Robert Spillar, Director for Austin Transportation.

Residents can call 311 or use the 311 mobile app to report cars parked in designated bike lanes. Austin Transportation’s Parking Division will dispatch enforcement officers to locations of reported violations and officers will issue citations and tow illegally parked vehicles.

“This increased enforcement will allow bicyclists of all ages and abilities to enjoy our city’s bike network with less risk of being hit by a driver,” said Lewis Leff, Transportation Safety Officer for Austin Transportation. “Providing bicyclists with clear lanes of travel also improves predictability and order on our transportation network, which makes our streets safer for everyone regardless of their mobility preference.”

