Austin tests school zone beacons in preparation for back to school

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Drivers are asked to keep their eyes open on the road for the next few days as the Austin Transportation Department tests its flashing beacons for school zones.

The test comes ahead of Austin Independent School District students returning to school on Tuesday.

City crews will test the beacons Thursday, Friday and Monday in the morning and afternoon at about the time parents usually drop students off and pick them up. The test is part of the City’s commitment to making sure students have a safe environment to travel to and from school.

“So I think for the past two or three weeks, we have a couple of technicians that go out and check every single school zone, and then if any of them need repairing, then that gets put on the priority before school starts up, so now it’s just like final phase of just like letting people know,” said Joshil Bhatpuria with the Austin Transportation Dept.

There are currently 560 flashing beacons in 330 school zones in Austin.