Austin tests new contraflow lane on Guadalupe Street

AUSTIN (KXAN) — You might notice something a little different if you’re driving around downtown Austin this weekend.

Today, the Austin Transportation Department tested out its new contraflow lane. The lane is for buses traveling on Guadalupe Street between 18th and Martin Luther King.

MORE: Transportation project will use contraflow to move buses quickly

Mayor Steve Adler says they’ve taken extra steps to make sure drivers are not confused about the new lane.

The contraflow lane is bright red and says Buses Only. There are also tall yellow barriers to separate the bus lane from other traffic.

The lane will fully open to the public on Sunday.