LIVE: Austin police shut down traffic on U.S. 290 service road after fatal crash

A fatal wreck on the westbound frontage road of E. U.S. 290 near Parmer Lane has traffic diverted (Chris Nelson / KXAN)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin police have shut down traffic on a westbound frontage road of East U.S. Highway 290 after a fatal crash Friday morning.

The wreck was first reported at 8:45 a.m. at the 10180 block of E. U.S. Highway 290 on the westbound service road, according to the Austin Police Department.

All traffic is being diverted onto Parmer Lane. Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

It is unknown how many cars were invovled or how many people were hurt or killed in the wreck. Police will provide an update at 10:45 a.m.

