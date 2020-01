AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Police Department is currently searching via helicopter for a suspect in a possible shooting in the 3800 block of E. 12th Street in east Austin.

According to APD, around 3:48 p.m. a caller reported that a driver pulled a gun out and that they were being shot at.

No suspect is in custody at this time. Residents should avoid the area and call 911 if you have any information.