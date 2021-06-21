Austin police identify man who died in city’s 51st fatal traffic crash of 2021

At this time last year, there were 36 fatal crashes Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin police identified a man who died in a car crash June 13 in northeast Austin.

APD says Rickey Delton Gonzales, 58, was a 1989 Chevrolet pickup truck when he collided with a 2015 Audi in the 7200 block of Ed Bluestein Blvd. That’s between Manor Road and Purple Sage Drive near the Delco Activity Center. Police say Gonzales was going the wrong way on the road when the crash happened.

The driver of the Audi and a child in the backseat of it were taken to the hospital with serious injuries after the crash, but APD did not provide an update on their conditions in its latest release.

APD says this is the 51st fatal traffic crash in the city this year, and it’s the 53rd death related to those crashes. At this time in 2020, there were 36 fatal traffic crashes and 38 deaths.