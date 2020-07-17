Austin police identify man struck, killed on I-35 last week

Lights of police car in night time. Night patrolling the city, lights flashing. Abstract blurry image.

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Police identified a pedestrian struck and killed by a vehicle last week on Interstate 35.

The Austin Police Department said Friday that Roberto Luna Pantoja, 23, died.

The wreck happened July 10 at about 4:33 a.m. in the 11800 block of I-35 northbound, which is close to W. Braker Lane.

Police said the driver of a 2016 Hyundai Elantra was traveling southbound on the interstate when Pantoja tried to cross and was hit.

First responders tried to save him, but police said he was pronounced dead about 20 minutes later.

The Elantra’s driver stayed on scene and cooperated with investigators, APD said. No charges are expected against that person.

Police said this is Austin’s 42nd fatal crash this year, resulting in 45 fatalities.