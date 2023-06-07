AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department has identified the person killed in a single-vehicle crash on Research Boulevard late last month.

The crash happened Friday, May 26 shortly after 11:12 p.m. in the 8900 block of Research Boulevard, near Metric Boulevard.

According to APD, Derek Washington, 36, was driving a sedan northbound when he lost control and crashed into a telephone pole. Washington died at the scene.

This incident is being investigated as Austin’s 40th fatal crash of 2023, resulting in 40 fatalities for the year.

Anyone with any information should contact APD’s Vehicular Homicide unit at 512-974-8111. You may submit your tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or by calling 512-472-8477.