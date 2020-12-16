Crash in construction zone on Mopac near Parmer Lane Dec. 1

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department has identified the driver killed in a construction zone crash on MoPac Expressway earlier this month.

Police said he is Mario Eduardo Martinez-Buenrostro, 27. He was pronounced dead at the scene in the 12200 block of N. Mopac Expressway southbound. That’s near the Parmer Lane exit.

The crash happened Dec. 1 at around 9:47 p.m.

The investigation found Martinez-Buenrostro was driving a silver, 2005 Honda Accord southbound when he lost control. Police said the car veered into the outside lane and into a construction zone, where workers were hit.

Austin-Travis County EMS took four workers to area hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Police said crews were trying to repair a guardrail when the crash happened. They had proper light board signage and barriers in place to alert drivers that workers were in the area.

It’s still an open investigation. Anyone with information can call APD’s Vehicular Homicide Unit Detectives at (512) 974-4424.