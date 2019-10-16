Austin making safety improvements to East Slaughter Lane after deadly crashes

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Transportation will make safety improvements to the 500 Block of East Slaughter Lane by closing the median break between The Ridge condominiums and the Still Water apartment complex.

According to the City of Austin, delineators will be placed at the median break to prohibit left turns out of both properties to reduce conflict between eastbound and westbound traffic on East Slaughter Lane.

Drivers traveling westbound from Still Waters will have to drive toward Brandt Road and make a U-turn onto East Slaughter Lane. Drivers traveling eastbound from The Ridge will have to make a U-turn at the next median break west of the property. Right turns in and out of both properties will not be affected by the new improvements.

Slaughter lane improvements (City of Austin photo)

The new safety changes come after a man died after being ejected from his vehicle during a car accident at the 500 Block of East Slaughter Lane back in August. It was the third fatal crash on that intersection in less than five months.

Austin Transportation will implement these safety changes later this month.

The City of Austin Corridor Program Office is also evaluating long-term safety improvements for East Slaughter Lane. Construction of the improvements is planned between 2021 and 2024.