AUSTIN (KXAN) — Authorities are responding to a multi-car crash in west Austin Wednesday morning.

Austin-Travis County EMS and Austin firefighters responded to the scene of the crash at the intersection of Farm to Market Road 2222 and River Place Boulevard at 10:57 a.m.

ATCEMS tweeted that five vehicles were involved with three people injured. One person is reportedly pinned in a vehicle.

This is a developing story. KXAN will update it as more information becomes available.