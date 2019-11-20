ATCEMS responding to scene of multiple vehicle crash at I-35, E. William Cannon Drive

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin-Travis County EMS medics are responding to the scene of a multiple vehicle crash at I-35 and East William Cannon Drive, ATCEMS reports.

ATCEMS says the crash involved a rollover and multiple patients are being treated.

A boy was declared trauma alert and is being transported to Dell Children’s Medical Center. Meanwhile, a man was transported to St. David’s South. Both patients have potentially serious injuries, ATCEMS says.

Three ambulances are responding. Drivers should expect delays and avoid the area.

