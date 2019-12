AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin-Travis County EMS and Austin Fire and Police departments are responding to the scene of a crash between a vehicle and a pedestrian on Tuesday night at Manor Road and Loyola Lane in east Austin.

According to ATCEMS, medics were able to return a pulse to a man in his 30s. He is being prepared for transport to Dell Seton with critical life-threatening injuries.

KXAN will update this with more information as it becomes available.