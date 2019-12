Hays and Travis Counties (KXAN) — Austin-Travis County EMS, Austin Fire Department and Hays Co. are responding to the scene of a two-vehicle crash at the 12700 block of Ranch Road 1826 near the Hays County and Travis County lines.

According to ATCEMS, two people were pronounced dead at the scene. Three patients refused treatment.

ATCEMS previously reported that four vehicles had been involved, but later clarifying that only two vehicles were involved.

The scene has been cleared.