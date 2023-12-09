AUSTIN (KXAN) — One person died Saturday following a traffic incident in north Austin, according to Austin-Travis County EMS.

Officials said the incident occurred at approximately 5:50 a.m. at North Interstate 35 near Rutherford Lane.

The Austin Fire Department said the crash involved a pickup truck and an 18-wheeler.

“AFD crews remain onscene for extrication of deceased victim that is pinned in the vehicle,” AFD said in a social media post.

The Texas Department of Transportation said all lanes on N. I-35 after US 183 were closed due to the collision.

“Traffic is being diverted to the frontage road at Rundberg Ln,” TxDOT said.

ATCEMS said to expect extended closures for the investigation.

As of 6:17 a.m., no further information was available.