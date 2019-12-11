ATCEMS responds to crash on Springdale Road in northeast Austin, 1 person rescued after being pinned

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin-Travis County EMS crews, Austin Police Department and Austin Fire Department responded to a crash in the 9700 block of Springdale Road in northeast Austin on Wednesday afternoon.

According to ATC EMS, crews rescued a person who was pinned by a vehicle. Additionally, ATC EMS says they’ve declared a man in his 20s and a woman in her 30s are both being prepped for transport to Dell Seton Medical Center.

The man has potentially serious injuries, while the woman has serious injuries. Neither injuries are expected to be life-threatening.

EMS has cleared the scene.