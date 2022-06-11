TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Austin-Travis County Emergency Medical Services is asking you to avoid the area near 2400 N. FM 620 after a crash resulted in a rollover.

The department is reporting there were three patients on the scene when they arrived. One was transported with STAR Flight, according to a tweet. One other, a teen, was transported to St. David’s in Round Rock with “potentially serious injuries.” The third refused transport to the hospital, EMS said.

EMS originally said there are reports of three other people involved who “fled the scene.” They then said in a tweet that there is a “reported total of 3 patients & all are currently accounted for.”

EMS asks you to avoid the area and expect delays. The Texas Department of Transportation said FM 620 is closed in both directions at Fontaine Avenue, west of Mansfield Dam. Law enforcement is investigating, EMS said.

This is a developing story.