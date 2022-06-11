AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin-Travis County Emergency Medical Services said one person is dead after a motorcycle “collision” at Las Cimas Parkway and South Capital of Texas Highway northbound.

The Austin Police Department said the victim is a man but had no additional details about the identity of the man. They said only one motorcycle was involved, and it appeared the man was ejected from it.

They asked people to avoid the area and expect closures. APD said both north and southbound lanes are closed in the area.

No further information was given. This is a developing story.