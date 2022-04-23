AUSTIN (KXAN) — Four people were injured in a crash between an SUV and a semi truck Saturday morning, according to Austin-Travis County EMS, at least two of those people were pinned in a vehicle and had to be extricated.

It happened around 11 a.m. between Elroy Road and FM812 on TX-130, according to the Active Fire Incident Page.

According to EMS, one adult was transported to South Austin Medical Center with life-threatening injuries, two other people were transported to the same hospital with “potentially serious” injuries and a child was transported to Dell Children’s Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

Several people were injured and two were pinned in a crash between an SUV and a semi truck (courtesy: ATCEMS)

Of the people that were pinned in the vehicle, one person was extricated a little after 11 a.m., and ATCEMS extricated the second person a little before noon. They said STAR Flight had arrived on the scene to assist.