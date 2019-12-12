APD releases name of woman killed in Saturday crash on I-35 near Braker Lane

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Police Department has released the name of the woman killed in a crash on Saturday Dec. 7 on I-35 near Braker Lane — in addition to further details on the crash.

APD says that its preliminary investigation shows that a Freightliner truck towing a Great Dane semi-trailer was broken down in the outside shoulder of the 9800 block of N. I-35 northbound.

The black, Ford Edge driven by Allison Hollingshead Banks, 34, for an unknown reason, drove into the rear of the tractor trailer, APD says. Hollingshead Banks was transported to St. David’s Round Rock Medical Center where she was pronounced dead at 11:25 a.m. Dec. 9.

If you have any information about this case, you’re asked to call APD’s Vehicular Homicide Unit at (512) 974-4278.

This is Austin’s 80th fatal traffic crash of 2019, resulting in 82 fatalities this year. At this time in 2018, there were 71 fatal traffic crashes and 72 traffic fatalities.