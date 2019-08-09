APD outlines its traffic plan for Austin Pride Festival and Parade

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin’s Pride Week 2019 is coming to a close and will finish with the Austin Pride Festival and Parade this weekend. Hundreds will gather downtown to celebrate and support the LGBTQIA+ community in Austin and the Austin Police Department has laid out its traffic plan for Saturday’s festivities.

The Austin Pride Festival and Parade will include several partial and full road closures that you’ll want to avoid:

San Jacinto Boulevard will be closed between East 15th street and East 11th Street from 1 p.m. until midnight.

East 11th Street will be closed between Trinity Street and Lavaca Street from 5 p.m. until midnight.

Eastbound traffic on 11th Street at Brazos Street from 5 p.m. until midnight.

Congress Avenue will be closed between 11th Street and Third Street from 5 p.m. until midnight.

East and west traffic on Fifth Street and Sixth Street will be open until 7 p.m., then they will be closed until midnight.

Fourth Street will be closed between Congress Avenue and San Antonio Street with intermittent traffic allowed at cross street until 7 p.m.

Lanes will be reduced on Guadalupe between West Ninth Street and West Fourth Street from 5 p.m. until midnight.

Austin Pride Parade Traffic Route. (Photo Courtesy APD)

Drivers heading north or south are encouraged to use Brazos Street, San Jacinto Boulevard, Lavaca Street and Guadalupe Street to avoid traffic

Drivers traveling east and west are encouraged to use 15th Street and West Cesar Chavez Street to avoid traffic.

Police are urging anyone riding a scooter downtown to please be aware of their surroundings and refrain from using a cell phone while riding.