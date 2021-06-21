APD looking for driver who hit, killed elderly man Sunday in north Austin

Traffic

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Getty Images)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin police are looking for a person who they say fled the scene of a deadly hit-and-run crash on Interstate 35 Sunday in north Austin.

Police say Stanley Frank Curran, 76, was hit by a car in the 12200 block of the Interstate 35 frontage road and was found by a security guard doing his morning rounds. APD said they received the call at 7:18 a.m., but do not know when Curran was hit by the car.

Curran was pronounced dead at 7:26 a.m. The driver who hit Curran did not stay at the scene.

Debris at the scene makes police believe the car that hit Curran is from a 2019-2021 Toyota Corolla. The suspect vehicle should have “significant” front-end damage, APD says.

Anyone who has information about what happened should call APD’s vehicular homicide unit at 512-974-4278. This is Austin’s 53rd deadly traffic crash of the year, and they’ve resulted in 55 deaths. By this time in 2020, there were 36 deadly traffic crashes and 38 deaths.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Austin-Travis County

More Austin-Travis County News

SPONSORED: Saving the Planet in :60

SPONSORED: Show Your Stripes

SPONSORED: Avoid idling your car

SPONSORED: Keeping cool and saving the planet

SPONSORED: Taking public transit to fight climate change

SPONSORED: How changing your air filter can save the planet (and save you money)

Tracking the Coronavirus

Coronavirus Cases Tracker

Latest Central Texas COVID-19 Cases

More Coronavirus Live Blogs

Trending Stories

Don't Miss