APD looking for driver who hit, killed elderly man Sunday in north Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin police are looking for a person who they say fled the scene of a deadly hit-and-run crash on Interstate 35 Sunday in north Austin.

Police say Stanley Frank Curran, 76, was hit by a car in the 12200 block of the Interstate 35 frontage road and was found by a security guard doing his morning rounds. APD said they received the call at 7:18 a.m., but do not know when Curran was hit by the car.

Curran was pronounced dead at 7:26 a.m. The driver who hit Curran did not stay at the scene.

Debris at the scene makes police believe the car that hit Curran is from a 2019-2021 Toyota Corolla. The suspect vehicle should have “significant” front-end damage, APD says.

Anyone who has information about what happened should call APD’s vehicular homicide unit at 512-974-4278. This is Austin’s 53rd deadly traffic crash of the year, and they’ve resulted in 55 deaths. By this time in 2020, there were 36 deadly traffic crashes and 38 deaths.