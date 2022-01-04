APD identifies woman who died in multi-vehicle crash on RM 2222

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin police identified the person Tuesday who died in a multi-vehicle crash Dec. 29 on RM 2222 and Loop 360 in northwest Austin.

APD said Egypt Catai West, 27, was driving a Ford Escape when a truck carrying solid waste was forced over a concrete divider after it was hit by a Ford F-150 pickup. West’s Escape then hit the truck, sending both off the road according to APD. Emergency responders arrived at the scene at 7:53 a.m. and West was pronounced dead at the scene at 8:04 a.m.

1 person died in a multi-vehicle crash Wednesday on RM 2222 near Loop 360. (KXAN Photo/Frank Martinez)

The drivers of the F-150 and waste truck were both taken to hospitals and treated for injuries not considered life-threatening, APD said.

The crash closed the area until 2:30 p.m. that day.

It was the 111th fatal traffic crash in Austin in 2021, resulting in 120 deaths. On Dec. 29, 2020, Austin had 87 fatal crashes with 93 deaths, according to APD.