APD identifies woman who died after crashing into fire truck on I-35

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department identified the woman who died after her car hit a fire truck Oct. 17 on Interstate 35 in north Austin.

APD says India McKinley, 35, was driving south in the outside lane of Interstate 35 when her gray 2015 Dodge Dart crashed into a Pflugerville fire truck that was parked and assisting with another crash. The fire truck had its emergency lights on, APD says.

APD says the investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information about what happened should call APD at 512-974-6935.

This is Austin’s 69th deadly traffic crash this year, resulting in 74 deaths. At this time in 2019, there were 67 traffic deaths in Austin.