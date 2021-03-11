APD identifies woman killed by hit-and-run driver in north Austin

APD said a woman was killed after being hit by a car at the East St. Johns Avenue and Cameron Road intersection Thursday night (Andy Way/KXAN Photo)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin police identified a woman who was killed in a hit-and-run March 4 in north Austin.

APD said Cynthia Maria Leonard, 46, was hit by a white 2015 Ford Fiesta in the 7200 block of Cameron Road at 9:41 p.m., and she was pronounced dead at the scene when emergency crews arrived. The area of the incident is near Cameron Road’s intersection with East St. Johns Avenue.

The driver fled the scene and police are still looking for them. If anyone has information about what happened or where the driver might be, they should call APD’s vehicular homicide unit at 512-974-4278.

APD said this was the city’s 20th traffic crash of the year, and those crashes have resulted in 22 deaths. At this time last year, there were 20 deadly traffic crashes with 21 deaths.