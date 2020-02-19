APD identifies wheelchair-bound man killed in Ben White collision

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin police identified the man in a wheelchair who died after a car hit him Friday on Ben White Boulevard.

Theodore Tjomsland, 56, was crossing the frontage road when the driver of a 1993 black Honda Civic, traveling eastbound, hit him in the road. Tjomsland died at the scene.

Police say the driver stayed at the scene and cooperated with the investigation, and that no charges are expected to be filed.

This is the 17th fatal traffic crash in Austin this year, and 18 people have died in those crashes, police say. At this time last year, there were seven traffic deaths in Austin.

Anyone with information regarding the case should call APD at 512-974-8544.