APD identifies 2 killed in MoPac single-vehicle crash

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Two people killed in a crash Tuesday have been identified by Austin police.

Owen William Macki, 21, and Raquel Gitane Aveytia, 24, died when Macki, the driver, hit a concrete barrier wall of the North MoPac service road while traveling on North Capital of Texas Highway.

The crash happened at 2:02 a.m. Macki was pronounced dead at the scene, and Aveytia was taken to St. David’s Round Rock Medical Center. She was pronounced dead shortly after arrival.

This was the 15th fatal traffic crash in Austin this year.

APD is still investigating the case.