APD identifies motorcycle rider who died after south Austin collision

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin police identified the person killed in a collision involving a motorcycle and a car Nov. 5 on South Congress Avenue.

APD said Alexis Perez, 24, was riding a motorcycle in the 1100 block of S. Congress Ave. going northbound when a blue Kia was turning left. The Kia and Perez ran into each other in the intersection, APD said.

Emergency personnel responded to the call at 7:32 p.m., and Perez was pronounced dead at 7:51 p.m., according to APD. They noted the driver of the Kia stayed at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

The crash is the 95th deadly traffic crash in Austin this year, 103 people have died in those crashes. At this time in 2020, there were 76 deadly crashes and 81 deaths.