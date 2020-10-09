APD identifies motorcycle rider killed in southeast Austin crash

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department identified the motorcycle rider who died in a crash Tuesday on East Stassney Lane in southeast Austin.

APD’s investigation showed that Graham Blake Tillerson, 28, was riding a 2016 black Indian Scout motorcycle when he hit an unattended 2004 white Chevrolet Tahoe. The Tahoe was stalled in the outside lane of westbound traffic, APD says. Tillerson was in the same lane and swerved to avoid it. Tillerson then hit the back left corner of the Tahoe, causing him to crash.

The crash happened at 5:07 p.m.

Tillerson was taken to St. David’s South Austin Medical Center, but was pronounced dead at 6:16 p.m.

It’s the 65th deadly crash in Austin this year, and the crashes have resulted in 70 deaths. At this time last year, there were 67 traffic-related deaths in the city.

