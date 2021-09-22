APD identifies man who died in north Austin motorcycle crash Sept. 8

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin police identified Wednesday the man who died in the city’s 81st fatal traffic crash of 2021.

APD said Matthew Crohn, 36, was riding a 2017 Honda motorcycle in the 12300 block of North Lamar Boulevard when he hit a 2011 Acura turning left from the center lane. The area of the crash is in north Austin near Walnut Creek Metropolitan Park and West Yager Lane.

The crash happened at 5:54 p.m., Sept. 8, APD said. Crohn was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with more information about what happened should call APD’s highway investigation tip line at 512-974-8111.

This is Austin’s 87th traffic death of the year. At this time in 2020, Austin had 59 fatal crashes with 64 deaths.

