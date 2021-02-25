APD identifies man who died after he hit utility pole while riding his motorcycle in southeast Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin police have identified the man who died after hitting a utility pole while on a motorcycle Feb. 9 in southeast Austin.

APD said Jose Luis Hernandez, 22, was riding a red, 2009 Kawasaki motorcycle westbound in the 4400 block of E. William Cannon Drive when he hit the pole around 10:30 p.m. That’s near the Williamson Creek greenbelt between Bluff Springs and Pleasant Valley roads.

He died of his injuries at St. David’s South Austin Medical Center at 11:37 p.m., police said.

APD said this is the 16th deadly traffic crash in Austin this year, resulting in 17 deaths total. At this time in 2020, there were 15 deadly crashes and 15 deaths.

