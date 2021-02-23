APD identifies man hit and killed Feb. 7 at south Austin intersection

NOTE: The above video is from Feb. 7 when the crash happened

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin police identified the person hit and killed Feb. 7 at a south Austin intersection.

Austin Police Department says Steven James Ingram, 65, was walking from the northwest corner toward the southwest corner of the West Ben White Boulevard and Menchaca Road intersection when he was hit by a black 2008 Lexus going southbound on Menchaca Road. The collision happened at 6:34 p.m., APD says.

APD says a witness reported the traffic on Menchaca Road had a green light at the time of the collision, so they believe Ingram was crossing the road against the traffic signals. Ingram was treated at the scene but died at 7:09 p.m.

APD says Ingram appeared to be experiencing homelessness and lived under the overpass at the intersection. The driver of the Lexus remained on the scene and is cooperating with investigators.

APD says they don’t expect charges to be filed, but the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about the incident should call APD’s vehicular homicide unit at (512) 974-6935.

This is the 15th deadly traffic crash in Austin this year, APD says. The crashes have resulted in 16 deaths. At this time in 2020, there were 14 deadly crashes resulting in 14 deaths.